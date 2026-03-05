Tight end Jonnu Smith released by Steelers after disappointing 2025 season

PITTSBURGH (AP) — The Pittsburgh Steelers released tight end Jonnu Smith on Thursday. Smith was acquired in a trade with…

PITTSBURGH (AP) — The Pittsburgh Steelers released tight end Jonnu Smith on Thursday.

Smith was acquired in a trade with Miami ahead of last season, but he couldn’t replicate the success he enjoyed in 2024 with the Dolphins. Smith had 38 catches for 222 yards and two touchdowns for the Steelers while rushing nine times for 70 yards.

A year earlier, Smith had career highs of 88 catches, 884 yards and eight TDs.

The Steelers also have Pat Freiermuth and Darnell Washington at tight end.

