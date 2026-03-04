The Cardinals will face the Panthers in the annual Hall of Fame exhibition game

CANTON, Ohio (AP) — The Arizona Cardinals will take on the Carolina Panthers in the annual Hall of Fame exhibition…

CANTON, Ohio (AP) — The Arizona Cardinals will take on the Carolina Panthers in the annual Hall of Fame exhibition game on Aug. 6 as part of enshrinement week.

The Hall announced the matchup on Wednesday between two of the teams that have former stars set to be inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame next summer.

Longtime Cardinals receiver Larry Fitzgerald and Panthers linebacker Luke Kuechly are part of a five-person class for the Hall that will be inducted on Aug. 8. The other inductees are Drew Brees, Roger Craig and Adam Vinatieri.

Arizona will be designated as the home team for the game that will be the debut for new coach Mike LaFleur.

The Cardinals will be making their sixth all-time appearance in the Hall of Fame game with the most recent coming in 2017 against Dallas. The franchise played in the first Hall of Fame game ever in 1962 against the New York Giants, more than a year before the museum opened.

The Panthers will be back for the second time after making their debut as a franchise in 1995 against fellow expansion team Jacksonville.

The game will be broadcast by NBC.

___

AP NFL: https://apnews.com/NFL

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.