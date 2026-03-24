Tennessee Titans’ new enclosed stadium on track for February 2027 completion

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — The countdown is on for the completion of the Tennessee Titans ‘ new enclosed stadium with…

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — The countdown is on for the completion of the Tennessee Titans ‘ new enclosed stadium with the project on target to meet its three-year timeline.

Time is ticking away fast.

“We’re going to get keys to this building in February,” Titans President and CEO Burke Nihill said Tuesday.

The Titans took reporters on tours Tuesday showing off the progress that has been made and update what remains to be done on the new Nissan Stadium project that broke ground Feb. 29, 2024, with the target of the NFL team moving in for the 2027 season.

The locker room has metal walls in place now with space for 68 fixed lockers along with showers, a trainers’ area and equipment storage. Builders designed the room with an extra beam to avoid a column in the middle of that locker room to keep the space open.

The result is about 50% more space than the Titans currently have in the stadium that opened in 1999 for a cost much cheaper than the $2.1 billion tab, including $1.2 billion combined in state and local bonds, for this stadium.

“We also have dedicated offense meeting room, defense meeting room,” said Kellen DeCoursey, the Titans’ project manager. “Something that we didn’t have in the current locker room, and I know that we’re first class in the league as far as female coaching locker facilities as well, so we’ve set the bar really high on that as well.”

The players will be able to park underground, take a short walk to the locker room and then the field itself. The Titans also have an area for players’ families and children bigger than what’s available in the current stadium along with nanny services available during games.

What fans will notice are the 44 escalators and 27 elevators, compared to only six elevators at the current stadium. All designed to get them to their seats faster.

“We wanted it to look awesome,” Nihill said of the stadium. “We wanted Nashville to be proud of it. But we really kind of (integrated) the fan experience and the player experience every step of the journey.”

Cables about 3 inches in diameter weighing about 40 pounds per foot have been laid in a grid across the floor of the stadium and are being strung through ports in the compression ring along the top. The plan is to start raising the cables into place starting in May with all translucent roof panels installed in October at the latest.

“That’s one of the big challenges of trying to keep water, Mother Nature, out,” DeCoursey said. “Hence, you see the boat wrap lining the bowl. That keeps the water out, that allows us to do the finishes on the inside.”

The sheeting protects workers busy installing metal studs, insulation, drywall and wiring on the interior on all levels.

Once completed, the new Nissan Stadium roof panels will feature two layers like Allegiant Stadium, home of the Las Vegas Raiders. SoFi Stadium, home to the Los Angeles Rams and Chargers, has a one-layer roof paneling.

“We’re the second building that’s fully enclosed,” DeCoursey said.

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