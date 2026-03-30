Super Bowl heading back to Las Vegas in 2029

LAS VEGAS (AP) — The Super Bowl will return to Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas in 2029 for the second…

LAS VEGAS (AP) — The Super Bowl will return to Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas in 2029 for the second time after NFL owners voted Monday in Phoenix to award the nation’s gambling and entertainment capital the big game.

Las Vegas getting the Super Bowl back after Kansas City defeated San Francisco 25-22 in overtime in February 2024 seemed like only a matter of time.

Commissioner Roger Goodell all but gave that possibility his blessing after the first Super Bowl in a city the league long shunned because of concerns about legalized sports betting.

“We’re excited to bring the Super Bowl back to Las Vegas and provide our fans another incredible experience in one of America’s greatest sport and entertainment destinations,” Goodell said in a statement.

“Super Bowl LVIII demonstrated the scale, energy and hospitality the city brings to global events, and we look forward to working alongside the Las Vegas Convention and Visitors Authority, the Raiders and the community to deliver an even greater experience this time around.”

Next year’s Super Bowl will be played in California for the second straight time when Inglewood hosts. Santa Clara was the site of this year’s game in which Seattle beat New England 29-13.

Atlanta will host the 2028 game.

“It’s a testament to the Raiders, the LVCVA, civic leaders, the community, and the NFL working together as one,” Raiders owner Mark Davis said in a statement. “Super Bowl LVIII set a high bar, and for Super Bowl LXIII we are committed to raising it even further.”

In addition to hosting a Super Bowl, Las Vegas has been the Raiders’ home since 2020 and site of the 2022 NFL draft.

The city’s first attempt at hosting the country’s most popular sporting event was largely well-received. Most game-week events are close together on the Strip, and even the stadium is within walking distance of the south end of Las Vegas Boulevard.

“Clearly, Super Bowl 58 in Las Vegas was a tremendous success,” NFL executive vice president Peter O’Reilly said. “Every element of that, everything that Las Vegas brought to bear, the energy, the size, the scale, the hospitality. That’s why Las Vegas is the host of so many premier sports and entertainment events. Clearly, NFL ownership supported that in its unanimous decision. We’re thrilled to be back there.”

The 2029 Super Bowl will highlight a busy sports calendar for Las Vegas in the coming years.

The College Football Playoff national championship will be played at Allegiant Stadium in 2027, and the Final Four will be there in 2028. Also, baseball’s Athletics are scheduled to begin play at their new Las Vegas stadium in 2028, and it’s possible a new NBA team will open its first season later that year.

“The commitment that Mark Davis made 10 years ago to bring the Raiders to Las Vegas, to build Allegiant Stadium, to bring the NFL to our city has been transformational for Las Vegas,” LVCVA CEO/President Steve Hill said. “It has elevated our city, it has raised our global profile and it has given us the opportunity to host the Super Bowl.

“This is a city that is built to host. It’s who we are. It’s not just what we do, it is how we measure ourselves.”

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