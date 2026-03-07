Live Radio
Home » NFL News » Star edge rusher Khalil…

Star edge rusher Khalil Mack agrees to $18 million, 1-year deal with the Chargers, AP source says

The Associated Press

March 7, 2026, 10:33 PM

Three-time All-Pro pass rusher Khalil Mack is returning to the Los Angeles Chargers on a fully guaranteed $18 million, one-year deal, a person with knowledge of the agreement told The Associated Press on Saturday night.

The person spoke on condition of anonymity because the deal hasn’t been finalized.

The 35-year-old Mack had 5 1/2 sacks last season. He has 113 in 12 seasons.

Mack, the 2016 AP NFL Defensive Player of the Year, has made nine Pro Bowls, including three in his four seasons with the Chargers. Mack began his career with the Raiders and also played four seasons with the Bears.

The Chargers finished 11-6 last season and lost to the Patriots 16-3 in an AFC wild-card game.

___

AP NFL: https://apnews.com/hub/nfl

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

NFL News | Sports
Federal News Network Logo
Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up