Running back Travis Etienne and guard David Edwards are joining the Saints, AP sources say

Running back Travis Etienne and guard David Edwards have agreed to contracts with the New Orleans Saints, two people with knowledge of the deals told The Associated Press on Monday.

Both people spoke on condition of anonymity because the contracts can’t be finalized until the start of the league year on Wednesday.

Etienne is getting a $52 million, four-year deal. Edwards is receiving a $61 million, four-year deal.

Etienne ran for 1,107 yards and seven touchdowns last season for the AFC South champion Jaguars. Etienne has surpassed 1,000 yards three times in four years for Jacksonville, and his signing comes after veteran Saints running back Alvin Kamara, hampered by knee and ankle injuries, posted career lows in games played (11), yards rushing (471), touchdowns rushing (one), yards receiving (186) and touchdowns receiving (zero).

Kamara remains under contract through 2026.

Edwards leaves Buffalo after three seasons. He’s started 77 games in seven seasons with the Rams and Bills.

After finding starting left and right tackles in the past two drafts, New Orleans entered free agency looking to strengthen the interior of an offensive line that was riddled with injuries last season.

While right guard and 2020 first-round draft choice Cesar Ruiz remains under contract, Dillon Radunz, is a free agent.

The Saints also have agreed to a four-year, $14 million deal with punter Ryan Wright, according to his agent, Doug Hendrickson.

Wright played in college in New Orleans for Tulane. He spent his first four NFL seasons with Minnesota, where he averaged 42.5 net yards per punt.

AP Sports Writer Brett Martel contributed to this report.

