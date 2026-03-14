Red flag at IndyCar practice after workers spotted on temporary Texas street course

ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — IndyCar officials had to throw a red flag to freeze the cars as they were pulling…

ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — IndyCar officials had to throw a red flag to freeze the cars as they were pulling out of the pit area for a second practice session Saturday when three workers were spotted on the hot track. No one was injured.

Practice for the inaugural Grand Prix of Arlington resumed after a delay of several minutes as IndyCar officials checked the temporary 2.73-mile, 14-turn circuit on the streets around the stadiums of the NFL’s Dallas Cowboys and Major League Baseball’s Texas Rangers.

The television broadcast showed the trio of workers who appeared to be part of a catering crew. One of them was pushing a catering cart in a spot between AT&T Stadium, the Cowboys’ home, and a nearby hospitality area.

Cars practicing for Sunday’s race hadn’t yet gotten up to speed when the track breach was spotted.

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