Rashid Shaheed returning to the Seahawks on a $51 million, 3-year deal, AP source says

Wide receiver Rashid Shaheed is returning to the Super Bowl champion Seattle Seahawks on a $51 million, three-year contract, a…

Wide receiver Rashid Shaheed is returning to the Super Bowl champion Seattle Seahawks on a $51 million, three-year contract, a person with knowledge of the deal told The Associated Press on Monday.

The person spoke on condition of anonymity because the contract hasn’t been finalized.

Shaheed had 59 catches for 687 yards and two touchdowns last season for Seattle and New Orleans. He was acquired before the trade deadline and helped the Seahawks down the stretch and in the postseason. He had TDs on kickoff and punt returns for Seattle.

The Seahawks and cornerback Josh Jobe have also agreed to a three-year contract, according to another person with knowledge of the situation. That person spoke to the AP on condition of anonymity because the deal had not been announced.

Jobe, 27, spent the last two seasons with the Seahawks after starting his career with the Philadelphia Eagles. He signed with Philadelphia as an undrafted free agent out of Alabama.

Jobe started a career-high 15 games for Seattle last season. He had 12 passes defensed, an interception and 54 tackles.

He is one of the few free agents Seattle has retained, joining Shaheed and linebacker Drake Thomas, who signed a two-year deal on Thursday.

The Seahawks parted ways with Super Bowl MVP Kenneth Walker on Monday. The running back agreed to a three-year deal worth up to $45 million with the Kansas City Chiefs, a person familiar with the negotiations told the AP.

__

AP Sports Writer Andrew Destin in Seattle contributed to this story.

___

AP NFL: https://apnews.com/hub/NFL

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.