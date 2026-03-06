Raiders release guard Alex Cappa in offensive line rebuild

HENDERSON, Nev. (AP) — The Las Vegas Raiders began the makeover of their offensive line Friday by releasing eight-year veteran…

HENDERSON, Nev. (AP) — The Las Vegas Raiders began the makeover of their offensive line Friday by releasing eight-year veteran guard Alex Cappa.

He played in all 17 games last season, starting eight. Cappa was a full-time starter his previous six seasons in Tampa Bay and Cincinnati.

This figures to be the first of a handful of moves under first-year coach Klint Kubiak to better protect quarterback Fernando Mendoza, widely expected to be the top pick of the NFL draft. The Raiders allowed a league-high 64 sacks behind a struggling offensive line that also experienced several significant injuries.

Quarterback Geno Smith is likely to be released before the beginning of the league year Wednesday.

Las Vegas also would like to bolster the front to create more running opportunities for Ashton Jeanty, the sixth pick in last year’s draft. He rushed for 975 yards, averaging 3.7 per carry.

