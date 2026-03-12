Raiders introduce new players after Baltimore backs out of the Maxx Crosby trade

HENDERSON, Nev. (AP) — The Raiders introduced four of their newest players Thursday, a reminder of how much money Las…

HENDERSON, Nev. (AP) — The Raiders introduced four of their newest players Thursday, a reminder of how much money Las Vegas invested in free agency to try to turn around the long-struggling franchise.

Until the Maxx Crosby trade to Baltimore shockingly blew up Tuesday night, the Raiders had committed nearly $300 million to sign eight free agents, including two of their own.

They also traded for cornerback Taron Johnson, and on Thursday added another free agent. Fullback Connor Heyward agreed to a two-year, $5.5 million contract that includes $2 million guaranteed, according to his agent, Michael Perrett.

The Raiders’ high-priced newcomers include three-time Pro Bowl center Tyler Linderbaum, who signed a three-year, $81 million contract that includes $60 million guaranteed. That makes him the NFL’s highest-paid interior offensive lineman.

“I don’t take that lightly,” Linderbaum said. “Appreciate the opportunity, but at the end of day, I’ve got to prove it on the field. I’ve got to prove it every day in how I come in the building, earning my coaches’ trust, players’ trust.”

Linderbaum spent his first four seasons with the Ravens, but said he wasn’t in position to speak about what happened between Crosby and his old club. Baltimore had agreed to send Las Vegas two first-round draft picks for the star pass rusher before backing out because he failed his physical, a person with knowledge of the Ravens’ decision told The Associated Press.

The person spoke on condition of anonymity because those results are private.

“You bring the player in, you try to get as much information as you can,” Ravens general manager Eric DeCosta said Wednesday. “We did that, and we were not able to complete the process of acquiring the player, based on our assessment of the situation.”

Crosby posted on social media Wednesday night that he was committed to the Raiders.

“Im A Raider. I’m Back,” Crosby wrote.

“I don’t know the details and what all went on, but obviously would love Maxx to be here and play with him,” Linderbaum said. “I’ve gone against him. He’s not fun to go against, how we had to scout him. His ability to lead a team is pretty special.”

Others expressed a similar excitement to play with the five-time Pro Bowler should Crosby remain on the team. The Raiders could still trade him if the right offer came along.

The Raiders agreed to a three-year, $48 million contract ($32 million guaranteed) with defensive end Kwity Paye when they thought Crosby was out the door. Paye, a first-round pick by Indianapolis in 2021, signed with Las Vegas in hopes of proving he is an elite pass rusher after recording four sacks last season with the Colts.

Paye called the opportunity “a fresh start.”

“Having (Crosby) and Kwity, the ball is probably going to come out fast,” said linebacker Quay Walker, who signed a three-year, $40.5 million deal with $28 million guaranteed. “It kind of helps us on the back end. Versus the run as well, those are two guys that can do a lot, especially with (Crosby), his athleticism. There is so much that he can do and the intensity that he plays with.”

In addition to the free agent haul, the Raiders also possess 10 draft picks, including the top overall selection. They are expected to take Heisman Trophy-winning quarterback Fernando Mendoza with the first pick.

It’s been an eventful offseason for Las Vegas, not even including the Crosby fiasco. The Raiders also changed coaches, hiring former Seattle offensive coordinator Klint Kubiak to take over a team that went 3-14 last season and hasn’t won a playoff game since reaching the Super Bowl in the 2002 season.

Kubiak, general manager John Spytek and the entire Raiders coaching staff stood in the back of the media room during the players’ news conference Thursday.

“I think they got the right people here, especially with the staff, and I just truly believe in what Spy is trying to accomplish here,” Walker said. “I think we can actually get this thing turned around. It’s one thing to come up here and to say that, but it’s another thing to do it, so time will tell.”

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