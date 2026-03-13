Panthers sign Rasheed Walker as one-year stop gap at left tackle, AP source says

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — The Carolina Panthers found a one-year replacement for injured left tackle Ickey Ekwonu on Friday, agreeing…

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — The Carolina Panthers found a one-year replacement for injured left tackle Ickey Ekwonu on Friday, agreeing to terms with free agent Rasheed Walker from the Green Bay Packers, according to a person familiar with the situation.

The one-year deal is worth $10 million, according to the person who spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because the deal has not been finalized.

The 26-year-old Walker is expected to start this season in place of Ekwonu, the team’s No. 6 overall draft pick in 2022 who is expected to miss most, if not all, of the 2026 season after tearing his patellar tendon in Carolina’s wild-card loss to the Los Angeles Rams.

The 6-foot-6, 324-pound Walker has played in 51 games and started 48 over the past three seasons for the Packers.

Walker played in one game in 2022 after being drafted in the seventh round out of Penn State. But, he established himself as a valuable part of the Packers’ offensive line beginning in 2023 and has missed just three starts since.

The Panthers were considering signing Ekwonu to a contract extension this offseason, but the injury has put negotiations on hold.

Carolina has already picked up Ekwonu’s fifth-year option, so he is under contract through the 2027 season, meaning they still have time to work out a deal. The Panthers have made it clear they still view Ekwonu, who was raised in Charlotte, as a their long-term option at left tackle and would like to get a long-term deal done at some point.

___

AP NFL: https://apnews.com/hub/nfl

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.