Panthers release starting defensive lineman A’Shawn Robinson after 2 seasons

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — The Carolina Panthers released starting defensive lineman A’Shawn Robinson on Tuesday in a move that will save $10.5 million in salary cap space.

The 10-year NFL veteran spent his past two seasons in Carolina, where he started 32 of 33 games and combined for 145 tackles — including 11 for a loss — and eight sacks. The 30-year-old Robinson had 5 1/2 sacks in 2024, but just 2 1/2 last season.

The team also announced on Tuesday it has re-signed restricted free agent defensive end LaBryan Ray and unrestricted free agent cornerback Robert Rochell.

The moves come after a busy Monday in which the NFC South champions agreed to terms on a four-year, $120 million contract with edge rusher Jaelan Phillips and a three-year, $45 million deal with Pro Bowl linebacker Devin Lloyd. Carolina also agreed to terms with quarterback Kenny Pickett on a one-year, $4 million deal on Monday.

