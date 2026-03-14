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Panthers re-sign starting safety Nick Scott to 1-year deal

The Associated Press

March 14, 2026, 9:00 PM

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — The Carolina Panthers announced Saturday they re-signed starting safety Nick Scott to a one-year deal.

Scott finished second on the team with a career-high 111 tackles in 2025 for the NFC South champions.

Scott was mainstay for the Panthers on defense, starting all 17 games. He had an interception in Carolina’s upset win over the Los Angeles Rams last November, which snapped quarterback Matt Stafford’s NFL-record streak of 37 straight TD passes without an interception.

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