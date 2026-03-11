Panthers agree to terms with John Metchie, giving them more speed at wide receiver

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — The Carolina Panthers added a familiar face in the passing game for quarterback Bryce Young. The…

The Panthers announced on Wednesday they’ve agreed to terms with free agent wide receiver John Metchie, who played with Young at the University of Alabama and brings a potential deep threat to Carolina’s passing game.

Metchie had 33 catches for 274 yards and two touchdowns in 2025 for the Philadelphia Eagles and New York Jets. He spent his first two seasons in the league with the Houston Texans.

Metchie wasn’t tendered by the Jets as a restricted free agent, making him available to sign with any team.

The Panthers also confirmed they’ve agreed to terms with five other free agents from other teams.

Along with Metchie, Carolina also agreed to terms with center Luke Fortner and tackle Stone Forsythe, two days after they handed out big contracts to free agent outside linebacker Jaelan Phillips and linebacker Devin Lloyd.

They’ve also added backup quarterback Kenny Pickett.

Those deals won’t be made official until the players pass a physical.

