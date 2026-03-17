Packers will add Bob Harlan’s name on Lambeau Field facade next season

GREEN BAY, Wis. (AP) — The Green Bay Packers plan to honor former president/CEO Bob Harlan by adding his name…

GREEN BAY, Wis. (AP) — The Green Bay Packers plan to honor former president/CEO Bob Harlan by adding his name on the northeast facade of Lambeau Field during the upcoming season.

Ed Policy, the Packers’ current president/CEO, made the announcement Tuesday. Harlan died on March 5 at the age of 89.

Harlan joined the Packers in 1971 and was elected president and CEO of the NFL’s only publicly owned franchise in 1989. He served in that role until his retirement in January 2008.

“Bob was integral in remaking Lambeau into an iconic and revered stadium, and it is fitting that his name will be forever recognized as one of the most important leaders in Packers history,” Policy said in a statement. “Bob relentlessly dedicated himself to our organization and we are grateful for all he did.”

The ceremony to unveil Harlan’s name on the facade will take place at a home game during the 2026 season. The exact date will be announced after the NFL releases the regular-season schedule.

Former Packers who have been inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame have their names positioned along the sidelines of the Lambeau Field façade. The north end of the façade features the franchise’s retired numbers.

Harlan’s name will be installed in the northeast corner alongside the name of former Packers general manager Ted Thompson, who received that honor in 2021.

“Our dad had incredible respect for the incomparable history of the Green Bay Packers,” Harlan’s son, longtime sportscaster Kevin Harlan, said in a statement released by the Packers. “The honor of having his name among the legends of this franchise, names that symbolize the greatest in pro football history, is the most treasured of his career.

“Our hearts are filled with enormous gratitude. We extend our sincere appreciation to Ed Policy and the entire Packers organization for this honor beyond measure.”

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