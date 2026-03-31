NFL taps Seahawks to be featured on HBO’s “Hard Knocks” for 1st time in team history, AP source says

SEATTLE (AP) — The Seattle Seahawks will appear on the HBO show “Hard Knocks” ahead of the 2026 NFL season,…

SEATTLE (AP) — The Seattle Seahawks will appear on the HBO show “Hard Knocks” ahead of the 2026 NFL season, a person with knowledge of the decision told The Associated Press on Monday.

The person spoke on condition of anonymity because neither the Seahawks nor the NFL had formally announced the agreement to have the team on the league’s training camp documentary. The NFL’s behind-the-scenes show is in its 26th year.

The Seahawks didn’t have to participate in “Hard Knocks” for many years because of a rule giving a team the option if they made the playoffs each of the previous two seasons. That rule was changed a year ago.

Seattle has a handful of intriguing storylines ahead of the 2026 season. The Seahawks let running back and Super Bowl MVP Kenneth Walker III (Chiefs), safety Coby Bryant (Bears), linebacker Boye Mafe (Bengals), cornerback Riq Woolen (Eagles) and wide receiver Dareke Young (Raiders) all move on from the franchise in free agency.

It is also unclear how Seattle intends to replace Walker’s production, whether that’s by committee with the likes of Emanuel Wilson, who was signed in free agency after three seasons with the Green Bay Packers, George Holani and Kenny McIntosh, or if the injured Zach Charbonnet will become the main option once he’s healthy.

Coach Mike Macdonald told reporters at the NFL’s annual league meeting in Arizona that the Seahawks are expecting to have Charbonnet back at some point during the season.

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