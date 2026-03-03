New York Giants are releasing linebacker Bobby Okereke, AP source says

The New York Giants have informed veteran linebacker Bobby Okereke they are releasing him, a person with knowledge of the…

The New York Giants have informed veteran linebacker Bobby Okereke they are releasing him, a person with knowledge of the decision said Tuesday night.

The person spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because the move is not expected to be made until the start of the new league year next week.

Cutting Okereke saves the Giants $9 million against the salary cap next season, instead of him carrying a $14.5 million cap number. They are expected to overhaul the position with new coach John Harbaugh and defensive coordinator Dennard Wilson taking over.

Okereke, who turns 30 on July 29, led New York with 143 tackles, including 78 solo, last year and was tied for the team lead in interceptions with two. A 2019 third-round pick of the Indianapolis Colts, Okereke was also selected as one of the Giants’ captains in his third season with New York and seventh in the NFL.

ESPN first reported the Giants’ plans to release Okereke.

Harbaugh and general manager Joe Schoen have several other cuts they could make to clear room to spend in free agency. They also have the fifth pick in the NFL draft, with linebacker one of the key needs to improve a defense that ranked 28th out of 32 teams.

___

AP NFL: https://apnews.com/hub/NFL

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.