New York Giants agree to terms with wide receiver Darnell Mooney

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. (AP) — The New York Giants have agreed to terms on a contract with free agent wide…

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. (AP) — The New York Giants have agreed to terms on a contract with free agent wide receiver Darnell Mooney.

The deal was announced Saturday night by Athletes First, the agency that represents the 28-year-old. Mooney spent the past two seasons with the Atlanta Falcons.

His most productive time in the NFL came in 2021 with the Chicago Bears when he made 81 catches for 1,055 yards and four touchdowns. Then-Bears coach Matt Nagy is now the Giants’ offensive coordinator on new coach John Harbaugh’s staff.

Mooney had 32 receptions for 443 yards and one TD in 15 games in 2025. He has 309 catches for 4,028 yards and 17 touchdowns in six professional seasons since being drafted in the fifth round in 2020 out of Tulane.

He is the latest pass-catcher brought in to build around second-year quarterback Jaxson Dart. New York also reached deals to sign tight end Isaiah Likely and receiver Calvin Austin and bring back Isaiah Hodgins.

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