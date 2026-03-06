Lions offensive tackle Taylor Decker asks for release after planning to return for 11th season

DETROIT (AP) — Detroit Lions offensive tackle Taylor Decker asked the team to release him after saying late last month…

DETROIT (AP) — Detroit Lions offensive tackle Taylor Decker asked the team to release him after saying late last month he plans to return for an 11th season rather than retire.

Decker posted Friday on Instagram that he is “opting for a clean and amicable close” to a “beautiful 10 years” with the Lions.

“In the weeks since notifying the team of my return, there have been numerous discussions,” Decker said. “Many of which were a surprise to me, and we could not find common ground. Therefore I decided to request my release.”

The 32-year-old Decker has started 140 games for the Lions and made the Pro Bowl in 2024. He endured a shoulder injury for much of last year and acknowledged after the season that he was considering retirement. Detroit finished 9-8 and missed the playoffs for the first time since 2022.

Decker signed a $60 million, three-year extension that put him under contract through the 2027 season as a key player in the franchise’s turnaround.

Detroit drafted Decker out of Ohio State with the No. 16 overall pick in 2016.

With the offensive line as a strength, the Lions won two playoff games in a season for the first time since 1957 when they reached the NFC championship after the 2023 season. The following year, they had a franchise-record 15 wins when they won a second straight division title before losing in the divisional round.

