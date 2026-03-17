JC Tretter has been elected the new executive director for the NFL Players Association

JC Tretter, the 35-year-old former center for the Packers and Browns, is the new executive director for the NFL Players Association, elected by the union’s board of player representatives on Tuesday.

FILE - Cleveland Browns center JC Tretter (64) warms up before an NFL football game against the Los Angeles Chargers, Oct. 10, 2021, in Inglewood, Calif. (AP Photo/Kyusung Gong, File)(AP/Kyusung Gong) FILE - Cleveland Browns center JC Tretter (64) warms up before an NFL football game against the Los Angeles Chargers, Oct. 10, 2021, in Inglewood, Calif. (AP Photo/Kyusung Gong, File)(AP/Kyusung Gong) JC Tretter is the new executive director for the NFL Players Association.

The 35-year-old former center for the Packers and Browns was elected by the union’s board of player representatives on Tuesday.

Tretter previously served as NFLPA president from 2020 to 2024.

“There are times in your life when you know that you are exactly where you’re supposed to be,” Tretter said in a statement. “That’s where I am today. I’m grateful for the trust my fellow players have placed in me, and I’m going to reward that trust with my fullest commitment to these players and chart a new course for our union. My sole goal is to build up the strength of the NFLPA.

“I understand the responsibility that comes with this role and how important it is to stand shoulder to shoulder with player leadership. This union has always played a critical role in shaping the game, and that work is as important now as it’s ever been. The NFLPA needs leadership that listens, leads with integrity, and puts players first every day. That’s exactly how I plan to lead.”

Tretter’s election follows a tumultuous period for the NFLPA, which went from DeMaurice Smith to Lloyd Howell to interim executive director David White. Howell stepped down last July after a series of distractions during his short tenure.

Tretter already played an integral role as president during COVID-19 and helped negotiate key CBA amendments and launched the NFLPA’s team report cards.

“On behalf of the board of player representatives, we are proud to welcome JC Tretter as our new executive director and confident in the leadership that he will bring to our union,” the NFLPA said in a statement. “This decision reflects the responsibility our board of player Representatives carries on behalf of every player. We conducted a thorough, deliberate search to identify the right long-term leader to deliver sustained, meaningful progress for our members. JC earned the trust of our Board and demonstrated a clear commitment to serving this membership. We’re excited about what’s ahead.

“As our union moves into this next chapter, we’d like to thank David White for his steadfast leadership and dedication over the past seven months, which brought stability and focus back to our union.”

Tretter is the fifth executive director in the NFLPA’s 70-year history. The union said more than 300 candidates were considered from five primary backgrounds: football, other professional sports, government, labor and executive management.

Tretter takes over at a time when the NFL is thriving and players’ salaries are skyrocketing. He’ll lead negotiations for the next collective bargaining agreement. The league’s desire to expand the regular season to 18 games will be a major point, one the union has said is not negotiable.

“I want to congratulate JC Tretter on his election as Executive Director of the NFL Players Association,” NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell said in a statement. “As a former player, JC brings a unique perspective to this critical leadership role shaped by his firsthand experience and a deep understanding of the men he represents. We have worked with JC for several years, first as union president when he helped the league and the NFLPA successfully navigate through COVID during the 2020 season. We look forward to building upon that relationship to further our shared priorities, including our commitment to advancing player health and safety and ensuring the global growth of our game for our fans, the players and our clubs.”

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