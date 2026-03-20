Falcons get safety Sydney Brown from Eagles for draft-pick swap, AP sources say

The Falcons and Eagles have agreed on a trade that sends safety Sydney Brown to Atlanta for draft picks, two…

The Falcons and Eagles have agreed on a trade that sends safety Sydney Brown to Atlanta for draft picks, two people with knowledge of the deal told The Associated Press.

Both people spoke on condition of anonymity Friday because the trade hasn’t been announced.

The Eagles will receive picks in the fourth (No. 114) and sixth (No. 197) rounds while Atlanta gets Brown and picks No. 122 and 215.

Brown was a third-round pick in the 2023 draft. He started nine games and had two interceptions, including a 99-yard return for a touchdown as a rookie.

Brown was a key contributor for Philadelphia on special teams during his three seasons and played 76% of the snaps on that unit last year.

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