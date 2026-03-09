Falcons are adding QB Tua Tagovailoa and receiver Jahan Dotson, AP sources say

Tua Tagovailoa is heading to the Atlanta Falcons. After being informed the Miami Dolphins were going to release him, Tagovailoa…

Tua Tagovailoa is heading to the Atlanta Falcons.

After being informed the Miami Dolphins were going to release him, Tagovailoa and the Falcons agreed on a one-year deal, a person with knowledge of the quarterback’s contract told The Associated Press on Monday.

The Falcons also agreed on a two-year contract with wide receiver Jahan Dotson, according to a person with knowledge of that deal.

Both people spoke to the AP on condition of anonymity because the contracts can’t be finalized until the new league year begins on Wednesday.

Tagovailoa and Dotson will join a Falcons team that has undergone a significant leadership overhaul following an 8-9 season.

Former quarterback Matt Ryan was named president of football operations in January and led the search for the hires of coach Kevin Stefanski, general manager Ian Cunningham, offensive coordinator Tommy Rees and special teams coordinator Craig Aukerman.

The team also has some level of uncertainty at quarterback after Michael Penix Jr. suffered a torn ACL in November. He is expected to be sidelined through the start of the season, giving Tagovailoa a potential opportunity to prove himself early.

Tagovailoa’s six-year stint in Miami featured both standout moments and difficult stretches. The Dolphins gave the QB a four-year, $212 million extension in 2024 after he led the league in passing yards a year earlier and helped the team to an 11-6 record. The Dolphins will owe him $54 million in guaranteed money in 2026.

Tagovailoa struggled to replicate his 2023 form. He suffered his fourth documented concussion early in the 2024 season, leading to speculation of his retirement. The Dolphins benched Tagovailoa for the final three games of the season after a turbulent 2025 campaign, making clear their plans to release him.

Tagovailoa will join an offense with first-team AP All-Pro Bijan Robinson, Drake London and Kyle Pitts, whom the team recently retained on the franchise tag.

Tagovailoa also will have Dotson as a target. Dotson will be receiving $15 million, including $10 million guaranteed over two years, according to one of the people. A 2022 first-round draft pick by Washington, Dotson was part of Philadelphia’s Super Bowl championship team in 2024. He has averaged 33 catches for 410 yards and three touchdowns in his four NFL seasons.

___

AP NFL: https://apnews.com/hub/NFL

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.