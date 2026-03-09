Jaelan Phillips and Devin Lloyd agree to deals with Panthers, AP sources say

Edge rusher Jaelan Phillips and the Carolina Panthers have agreed on a four-year, $120 million contract, a person with knowledge…

Edge rusher Jaelan Phillips and the Carolina Panthers have agreed on a four-year, $120 million contract, a person with knowledge of the deal told The Associated Press on Monday.

The person, who spoke to the AP on condition of anonymity because the contract can’t be finalized until the start of the new league year on Wednesday, said the contract includes $80 million guaranteed.

The Panthers also agreed on a $45 million, three-year contract with Pro Bowl linebacker Devin Lloyd that includes $25 million fully guaranteed in a deal negotiated by agent Andre Odom.

The Philadelphia Eagles were hoping to retain Phillips after trading a third-round pick for him at the trade deadline last season.

Phillips had five sacks for the Dolphins and Eagles. A first-round pick in 2021, Phillips has 28 sacks in five seasons.

Lloyd, a first-round pick by Jacksonville in 2022, is coming off his best season. He had five interceptions, 1 1/2 sacks and 81 tackles.

The NFC South champion Panthers finished 8-9 last season and lost to the Los Angeles Rams in a wild-card game.

