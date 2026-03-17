Eagles are adding receiver Marquise ‘Hollywood’ Brown on a 1-year deal, AP source says

Wide receiver Marquise “Hollywood” Brown and the Philadelphia Eagles have agreed on a one-year deal, a person with knowledge of…

Wide receiver Marquise “Hollywood” Brown and the Philadelphia Eagles have agreed on a one-year deal, a person with knowledge of the contract told The Associated Press on Tuesday.

The person spoke on condition of anonymity because the deal hasn’t been finalized.

Brown, a 2019 first-round pick by Baltimore, had 49 catches for 587 yards and five touchdowns last season for the Chiefs. He joins a star-studded offense that features quarterback Jalen Hurts, 2024 AP NFL Offensive Player of the Year Saquon Barkley, A.J. Brown, DeVonta Smith and Dallas Goedert, who is returning on a one-year contract.

Brown’s best season came in 2021 with the Ravens. He had 91 receptions for 1,008 yards and six TDs.

Brown, who turns 29 in June, has 371 catches for 4,322 yards and 33 TDs in seven seasons with Baltimore, Arizona and Kansas City.

The addition of Marquise Brown makes A.J. Brown more expendable. The Eagles have listened to offers for the three-time Pro Bowl wideout. Miami’s trade of Jaylen Waddle to Denver for a first-round pick along with a third and fourth sets the bar for A.J. Brown’s market value.

___

AP NFL: https://apnews.com/hub/NFL

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.