Darius Slay, a six-time Pro Bowl cornerback who won a Super Bowl with the Eagles, is retiring

Darius Slay is ready to get on with the next chapter of his life. The six-time Pro Bowl cornerback who…

Darius Slay is ready to get on with the next chapter of his life.

The six-time Pro Bowl cornerback who won a Super Bowl with Philadelphia announced his retirement on Monday, ending a 13-year career in which he became one of the top players at his position in the game.

“I’ve been blessed to play the game I loved since I was 5yrs old for an amazing 13yrs at the highest level,” Slay wrote on Instagram in a post that included video of the jerseys he’s worn throughout his life. “Football was my peace, my joy, my everything.”

A second-round pick by Detroit in the 2013 draft, Slay played seven seasons with the Lions, making the Pro Bowl every year from 2017-19. A first-team All-Pro in 2017 when his eight interceptions led the league, Slay moved to Philadelphia in 2020, where he earned three more Pro Bowl nods and started for an Eagles defense that won the franchise’s second Super Bowl following the 2024 season.

Slay moved on to Pittsburgh last season. He played in 10 games before being cut. Buffalo picked him up off the waiver wire but Slay declined to report to the team, telling former NFL player Emmanuel Acho on Acho’s podcast that missing time at home weighed on him. Slay added that he was contemplating retirement and it was “50/50” that he would return.

Ultimately, Slay, who turned 35 on New Year’s Day, opted to stay home for good. He finished his career with 28 picks, three of which he returned for touchdowns. He added another interception during Philadelphia’s run to the Super Bowl.

“It’s hard to say goodbye,” Slay wrote. “But God has a new chapter for me and I’m ready to turn the page and start my new journey.”

Several of the charismatic Slay’s NFL contemporaries — from Indianapolis Colts cornerback Sauce Gardner to Green Bay Packers edge rusher Micah Parsons — praised Slay in response to his post.

“We gonna miss you legend !!,” Parson wrote.

___

AP NFL: https://apnews.com/hub/NFL

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.