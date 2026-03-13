Cowboys agree to terms with CB Cobie Durant, who had NFL-best 3 interceptions in 2025 playoffs

FRISCO, Texas (AP) — The Dallas Cowboys agreed to terms Friday with cornerback Cobie Durant, who had an NFL-best three…

FRISCO, Texas (AP) — The Dallas Cowboys agreed to terms Friday with cornerback Cobie Durant, who had an NFL-best three interceptions during the playoffs for the Los Angeles Rams last season.

Durant is the sixth defensive player the Cowboys have added in free agency or through trades. He had three of his seven career regular-season interceptions in 2025, then matched that total in three postseason games. Two came in a divisional round victory over Chicago.

Dallas also announced a deal with veteran offensive lineman Matt Hennessy, who could be a replacement for Brock Hoffman among the players adding depth up front. The Cowboys re-signed tight end Princeton Fant as well.

The Cowboys acquired edge rusher Rashan Gary in a trade with Green Bay and signed safeties Jalen Thompson and P.J. Locke along with defensive tackle Otito Ogbonnia. Dallas re-signed defensive end Sam Williams and brought back Tyrus Wheat, an undrafted outside linebacker who was with the Cowboys for two years before spending last season in Detroit.

Receiver George Pickens has a $27.3 million franchise tag with a deadline of July 15 to sign a long-term deal. The Cowboys are bringing back running back Javonte Williams, and they signed quarterback Sam Howell to compete with Joe Milton for the backup job behind Dak Prescott.

The 28-year-old Durant was a fourth-round pick by the Rams in 2022 and has made 29 starts over the past two regular seasons. He has played outside cornerback, which could give the Cowboys more versatility with 2023 All-Pro DaRon Bland in the slot. Second-year player Shavon Revel is another projected starter.

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