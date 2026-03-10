Cornerback Riq Woolen leaves Super Bowl champion Seahawks for a deal with the Eagles, AP source says

Cornerback Riq Woolen and the Philadelphia Eagles have agreed on a one-year contract worth up to $15 million, a person…

Cornerback Riq Woolen and the Philadelphia Eagles have agreed on a one-year contract worth up to $15 million, a person with knowledge of the deal told The Associated Press on Tuesday.

The person spoke on condition of anonymity because the contract can’t be finalized until the start of the league year on Wednesday.

Woolen leaves the Super Bowl champion Seattle Seahawks after four years. He started 53 games, including seven last season.

In 2022, Woolen made the Pro Bowl and finished third in voting for the AP Defensive Rookie of the Year award.

Woolen joins a secondary that includes two All-Pro cornerbacks. Quinyon Mitchell and Cooper DeJean helped the Eagles win the Super Bowl as rookies in 2024 and each was an All-Pro last season. DeJean earned the honors as the slot cornerback.

The Eagles lost three starters on defense on the first day of the NFL’s legal tampering period when edge rusher Jaelan Phillips, linebacker Nakobe Dean and safety Reed Blankenship agreed to deals with other teams.

