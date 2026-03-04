Chiefs release Jawaan Taylor, saving $20M under the salary cap

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — The Chiefs released veteran right tackle Jawaan Taylor, whose track record of penalties often overshadowed…

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — The Chiefs released veteran right tackle Jawaan Taylor, whose track record of penalties often overshadowed his otherwise solid play in Kansas City, hours after agreeing to trade cornerback Trent McDuffie to the Los Angeles Rams on Wednesday.

While the decision to trade McDuffie was made in large part for the draft capital they received in return, the decision to part with Taylor was driven by the salary cap.

The Chiefs saved $20 million by releasing him ahead of the new league year.

The Chiefs had already worked down their salary cap total by releasing veteran defensive end Mike Danna and restructuring the contract of quarterback Patrick Mahomes. Those moves collectively allowed Kansas City to not only get under the cap but created some flexibility to address a number of pressing needs when free agency begins next week.

Taylor had one year left on the four-year, $80 million deal he signed in 2023, when the Chiefs were working to rebuild their offensive line. He helped them win the Super Bowl that season and return to the championship game the following year, but he also committed 49 penalties in 45 games with the Chiefs, more than any other offensive lineman during his tenure.

The Chiefs are expected to start Jaylon Moore at right tackle next season. It will be the second year of his two-year, $30 million deal.

Earlier in the day, the Chiefs agreed with the Rams on a trade that will send McDuffie to the NFC and net Kansas City the 29th overall pick in this year’s draft, along with fifth- and sixth-rounders this year and a third-round pick next year.

Three people confirmed the deal to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because it was not yet finalized.

McDuffie was a first-round pick in 2022 and entering the final year of his rookie contract, due to make $13.6 million for this coming season. But given the Chiefs’ financial situation, it would have been difficult to sign McDuffie to the kind of long-term deal the former All-Pro was seeking, so the Chiefs opted instead to trade him for a package of draft picks.

It is not unlike the move they made in 2022, when they traded wide receiver Tyreek Hill to the Dolphins. The Chiefs used the package of draft picks they got in return to rebuild their roster with younger players who helped them to three straight Super Bowls.

___

AP NFL: https://apnews.com/hub/NFL

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.