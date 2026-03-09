Cardinals agree to deals with QB Gardner Minshew, RB Tyler Allgeier, AP sources say

The Arizona Cardinals made multiple additions to their offense on Monday, adding veteran quarterback Gardner Minshew, running back Tyler Allgeier,…

The Arizona Cardinals made multiple additions to their offense on Monday, adding veteran quarterback Gardner Minshew, running back Tyler Allgeier, receiver Kendrick Bourne and offensive lineman Isaac Seumalo, people familiar with the deals told The Associated Press.

Minshew agreed to a $5.75 million, one-year contract that could be worth up to $8 million with incentives, Allgeier agreed to a $12.25 million, two-year deal, Seumalo’s contract calls for $31.5 million over three seasons and Bourne’s deal is worth $10 million over two years with incentives that could make it $12 million.

The people spoke to the AP on condition of anonymity because the deals cannot become official until the new league year begins on Wednesday.

Minshew — who will be 30 next season — was the backup for Kansas City’s Patrick Mahomes last season. He played in four games, starting one, while completing 6 of 13 passes for 37 yards.

Minshew has played seven NFL seasons, making the Pro Bowl for the Indianapolis Colts in 2023. He has a 17-30 record as a starter for the Jaguars, Eagles, Colts, Raiders and Chiefs.

Minshew will compete with Jacoby Brissett for the starter’s job in Arizona next season. The Cardinals have already informed two-time Pro Bowl selection Kyler Murray that he will be released on Wednesday. Murray had been the team’s starter since 2019.

The 25-year-old Allgeier has been a solid contributor for the Falcons over the past four seasons, though his production has dropped since he ran for 1,035 yards as a rookie. He played in all 17 games last season, running for 514 yards and a career-high eight touchdowns.

Allgeier rounds out a Cardinals running back group that has veteran James Conner and Trey Benson. Conner (foot) and Benson (knee) are both coming off injuries that caused them to miss the majority of last season.

The 32-year-old Seumalo is entering his 11th season in the NFL and started the past three seasons for the Pittsburgh Steelers, making the Pro Bowl in 2024. He should immediately move into a starting role for the Cardinals.

The 30-year-old Bourne has been a consistent receiver for nearly a decade with the 49ers and Patriots. He caught 37 passes for 551 yards last season with the 49ers.

AP Pro Football Writer Rob Maaddi contributed to this report.

