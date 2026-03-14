Calvin Ridley and Titans rework his deal after injury-shortened season, AP source says

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Wide receiver Calvin Ridley has agreed to restructure his contract with the Tennessee Titans coming off…

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Wide receiver Calvin Ridley has agreed to restructure his contract with the Tennessee Titans coming off a season where injuries limited him to seven games, a person with knowledge of the decision told The Associated Press on Saturday.

The person who confirmed the agreement to AP spoke on condition of anonymity because the revision and terms have not been announced.

The Titans signed Wan’Dale Robinson in free agency to boost their receiving group. Ridley was signed to a four-year deal initially worth up to $92 million in 2024 to join Tennessee, and he worked hard last year to build chemistry with quarterback Cam Ward, the No. 1 overall pick in the 2024 draft.

Ridley’s season ended with a broken leg, and he had 17 catches for 303 yards. Ridley turns 32 in December. He has just four combined touchdown catches in two seasons with the Titans.

The Titans cleared some salary cap space Friday releasing cornerback L’Jarius Sneed.

NFL Network reported that Ridley was due a $2 million bonus if he was still on the Tennessee roster at 4 p.m. EDT Saturday.

Ridley was Tennessee’s highest-paid player due to count $26.4 million against the cap with a cap hit of $13 million if released, according to Spotrac.com. Restructuring gives the Titans more flexibility after a busy start to free agency for general manager Mike Borgonzi with new coach Robert Saleh.

The Titans have new offensive coordinator Brian Daboll, who is familiar with Ridley after working with the receiver in 2017 as Alabama’s offensive coordinator. Ridley was the 26th pick overall in 2018 by Atlanta and the Titans are his third NFL team.

“I have a relationship with Rid,” Daboll said Feb. 18. “He was great for me at Alabama. He’s had a productive career in the National Football League, and I look forward to working with him.”

Pro Bowl returner Chimere Dike had 48 catches for 423 yards and four touchdowns, while Elic Ayomanor had 41 catches for 515 yards and four TDs. Robinson finished with 1,014 yards receiving on 92 catches with the Giants last season.

Ridley is averaging 77 catches for 1,073 yards and eight TDs over a 17-game season in his seven-year career.

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