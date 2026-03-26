Buffalo Bills sign 3 players, including veteran interior offensive linemen Corbett and Cushenberry

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (AP) — The Buffalo Bills signed three players to one-year contracts on Thursday, including veteran interior offensive…

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (AP) — The Buffalo Bills signed three players to one-year contracts on Thursday, including veteran interior offensive linemen Austin Corbett and Lloyd Cushenberry.

The Bills also signed journeyman receiver Trent Sherfield, who returns for a second stint in Buffalo after playing for the Bills in 2023.

Corbett has mostly played guard during his eight NFL seasons, including the previous four in Carolina where he had 37 starts in 39 games. The 30-year-old, who also played in Cleveland and with the Los Angeles Rams, has the opportunity to take over at starting left guard following David Edwards’ departure in free agency.

Corbett was selected by Cleveland in the second round of the 2018 draft out of Nevada.

Cushenberry has played center during his six NFL seasons, the first four as a starter in Denver and the past two as a starter with Tennessee.

The 28-year-old provides veteran depth behind returning center Connor McGovern, and is a candidate to make the switch to guard if needed. Cushenberry was selected by Denver in the third round of the 2020 draft out of LSU.

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