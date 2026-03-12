Buccaneers sign edge rusher Al-Quadin Muhammad and 2-time Pro Bowl special teams ace Miles Killebrew

TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — Edge rusher Al-Quadin Muhammad and two-time Pro Bowl special teams ace Miles Killebrew have signed contracts…

TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — Edge rusher Al-Quadin Muhammad and two-time Pro Bowl special teams ace Miles Killebrew have signed contracts with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Muhammad had 11 sacks last season with Detroit. The 31-year-old has 26 career sacks in 110 games over eight seasons with the New Orleans Saints, Indianapolis Colts, Chicago Bears and Lions. He’s getting a one-year deal worth up to $6 million, a person with knowledge of the deal told The Associated Press. The person spoke on condition of anonymity because terms weren’t released.

Killebrew has appeared in 151 games over 10 seasons with the Lions and Pittsburgh Steelers, playing primarily on special teams. He has 91 total special teams tackles, the second-most in the NFL over that span. Killebrew also leads active players in career blocked punts with four.

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