Broncos agree to a 3-year, $18M contract with inside linebacker Justin Strnad, AP source says

DENVER (AP) — The Denver Broncos and inside linebacker Justin Strnad have agreed on a three-year, $18 million contract, a person with knowledge of the deal told The Associated Press on Sunday.

The person spoke on condition of anonymity because the team didn’t immediately announce the deal, which includes $10 million in guarantees.

Strnad, a 2020 fifth-round pick out of Wake Forest, has been an impressive replacement for injured starters the past two seasons.

A key special teams player throughout his five-year career in Denver, Strnad started eight games in 2024 when Alex Singleton tore an ACL and he stepped in with eight starts last season when Singleton missed a game after testicular cancer surgery and Dre Greenlaw dealt with thigh injuries.

Strnad is coming off his best season, one in which he had 58 tackles, one interception, three pass breakups, 4 1/2 sacks and eight quarterback hits for one of the top defenses in the league.

General manager George Paton said at the NFL scouting combine last month that the Broncos wanted to re-sign both Strnad and Singleton, also a free agent.

“We’d love to have them back regardless of what’s in the draft,” Paton said. “We see those guys as Broncos. If we let them leave, what are we doing?”

Strnad’s signing, however, could lead the Broncos to moving on from either Singleton or Greenlaw. Cutting Greenlaw would save Denver $6 million in cap space.

