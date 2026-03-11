Bills agree to sign edge rusher Bradley Chubb to a 3-year contract, AP source says

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (AP) — The Buffalo Bills’ search for an established pass rusher led them to reaching a three-year…

The person spoke to the AP on the condition of anonymity because Chubb had yet to sign. ESPN.com first reported the agreement.

Chubb’s agreement with Buffalo came shortly after the Miami Dolphins announced his release. The team previously announced its intentions to cut Chubb as part of a major roster turnover last month.

The 29-year-old Chubb has eight seasons of NFL experience. He spent the past three-plus years in Miami, including missing the entire 2024 season because of a torn knee ligament.

Chubb returned last season and finished with 8 1/2 sacks in 17 games. He had 11 sacks in his first full season with Miami, one off his career best as a rookie with Denver. He was selected by the Broncos with the No. 5 pick in 2018 out of North Carolina State.

In Buffalo, Chubb becomes the team’s latest attempt to upgrade what’s been a middling pass rush and on a defense in transition under new coach Joe Brady.

A year ago, Joey Bosa was Buffalo’s big-name pass-rush, free-agent addition. He finished with five sacks in completing his one-year contract with Buffalo.

Four years ago, the Bills made a splash by signing Von Miller, Chubb’s former Broncos teammate. Miller was cut after three seasons, during which a knee injury limited him to 14 sacks over 36 games.

Chubb joins a defense being remade under coordinator Jim Leonhard, who takes over in the aftermath of head coach Sean McDermott’s dismissal in January. Chubb is projected to start on the right side opposite Greg Rousseau. Buffalo’s defense also returns Michael Hoecht, who was limited to playing just two games last year before rupturing his Achilles tendon.

