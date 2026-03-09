Bengals begin retooling defense by agreeing to deals with Boye Mafe and Bryan Cook, AP sources say

Edge rusher Boye Mafe and safety Bryan Cook have agreed to three-year contracts with the Cincinnati Bengals, according to two…

Edge rusher Boye Mafe and safety Bryan Cook have agreed to three-year contracts with the Cincinnati Bengals, according to two people familiar with the deals.

The people spoke on condition of anonymity because Mafe and Cook can’t sign until the start of the league year on Wednesday.

Mafe’s deal is worth $60 million while Cook’s is $42.5 million.

The Bengals have made retooling their defense a priority. Cincinnati has one of the league’s top offenses with quarterback Joe Burrow and All-Pro wide receiver Ja’Marr Chase, but their defense has been among the worst the past two seasons.

Cincinnati has lost seven times over the past two seasons when scoring at least 30 points. It also became the first team to lose at least three games in consecutive seasons when scoring at least 34 points.

The defense was 31st in the league last season, including last against the run.

Mafe spent the past four seasons with the Seattle Seahawks, while Cook spent the past four seasons with the Kansas City Chiefs. This is also a return home for Cook, who went to Mt. Healthy High School in Cincinnati and played at the University of Cincinnati.

Cook gives the Bengals an impact safety they have lacked since Jessie Bates III signed with Atlanta in 2023. Cook, who had only four missed tackles last season, is expected to replace Geno Stone, who led the league with 27 missed tackles.

Cincinnati had 171 missed tackles last season, the most by a team since the statistic was first tracked in 2007.

Defensive coordinator Al Golden hopes Mafe can improve a pass rush that was near the bottom of the league in sacks last season. Mafe had only two sacks last season, but his role has changed over the past two seasons.

AP Pro Football Writer Rob Maaddi contributed to this report

