Bears bring back linebacker Jack Sanborn for second stint with 1-year contract

LAKE FOREST, Ill. (AP) — The Chicago Bears brought back Jack Sanborn for a second stint on Wednesday, signing the…

LAKE FOREST, Ill. (AP) — The Chicago Bears brought back Jack Sanborn for a second stint on Wednesday, signing the Chicago-area linebacker to a one-year contract.

Sanborn, who’s from Lake Zurich, Ill., entered the league as an undrafted free agent out of Wisconsin with the Bears in 2022. He started 19 of the 48 games he played in over three seasons in Chicago.

Sanborn signed last March with Dallas and reunited with former Bears coach Matt Eberflus, the Cowboys’ defensive coordinator last season. He was limited to five starts and six games because of a concussion and groin injury. Sanborn has 183 tackles plus 15 total special teams tackles in his career.

The Bears also signed former Minnesota Vikings and Tennessee Titans defensive lineman James Lynch to a one-year deal. He has 98 tackles and 3 1/2 sacks over five seasons.

___

AP NFL: https://apnews.com/hub/NFL

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.