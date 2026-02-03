Unheralded players who could make a big impact in the Super Bowl

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Much of the attention during Super Bowl week is usually on the star players like Drake…

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Much of the attention during Super Bowl week is usually on the star players like Drake Maye and Jaxon Smith-Njigba for good reason.

But if history is any indication, some lesser-known players could have a big impact on the Super Bowl on Sunday between the New England Patriots and Seattle Seahawks.

Milton Williams helped key a dominant defensive effort for the Philadelphia Eagles in a win last year over Kansas City, leading to his big free agent contract this offseason with New England.

The previous two years Kansas City relied on lesser-known receivers to win back-to-back titles. Mecole Hardman caught the winning TD pass for Kansas City in overtime to beat San Francisco in Super Bowl 58, while Kadarius Toney had a TD catch and long punt return that proved crucial in beating the Eagles the previous year.

That’s been the case over the history of the Super Bowl, whether it was unheralded MVPs like Larry Brown, Dexter Jackson or Malcolm Smith; Jack Squirek’s pick-6 for the Raiders in Super Bowl 18 against Washington; Timmy Smith’s 204 yards rushing in his first career start for Washington against Denver in Super Bowl 22; or David Tyree’s helmet catch that helped the Giants spoil New England’s bid for a perfect season in Super Bowl 42.

Here are a few players who could fill that role on Sunday:

New England WR Mack Hollins

Hollins is on his fifth team in as many years but has been an unheralded contributor at all of his stops despite some quirky habits like going barefoot as often as possible and eating without utensils. Hollins came into the league as a valuable special teams player but also provided 46 catches for 550 yards in the regular season for his second-most productive season. Hollins had five receptions on deep passes and converted eight of his nine catches on third or fourth down into first downs.

Seattle LB Drake Thomas

The third-year undrafted linebacker has turned into a key player on Seattle’s stingy defense, starting 16 games in the regular season and playoffs. Thomas delivered one of the key defensive plays in the regular season when his interception in the red zone helped seal the Week 18 win over San Francisco that gave the Seahawks the division title and No. 1 seed. Thomas finished the season with 3 1/2 sacks, 10 tackles for loss and eight passes defensed as he has been a factor against both the run and pass.

New England S Craig Woodson

The fourth-round rookie from Cal became an immediate fixture on New England’s defense, playing more snaps in the regular season than anyone else on the unit. Woodson has been solid against both the run and pass and has stepped up his game in the playoffs. Woodson had the coverage on R.J. Harvey on the key fourth-down stop in the AFC title game that turned the tide in New England’s favor.

Seattle P Michael Dickson

The longest-tenured Seahawks player earned second-team All-Pro honors this season and has been stellar in the playoffs. On five punts in the NFC championship game, he pinned the Rams inside the 20 on four of them and the fifth was muffed for a recovery by Seattle at the 17. The average drive in the postseason after a Seahawks punt has started inside the 15-yard line. Dickson has had only three touchbacks all season with only one in the last 13 games.

New England DT Khyiris Tonga

Tonga has been a key part of New England’s stingy run defense in his first season with the Patriots as a space eater in the middle of the line. He even delivered a sack in the divisional round and will be used on occasion on offense as a blocking fullback.

Seattle RB George Holani

The second-year player was used only sparingly on offense in the regular season but was forced into a bigger role after Zach Charbonnet went down with a season-ending knee injury in the divisional round. Holani played a career-high 23 snaps on offense in the NFC title game against the Rams and his three catches matched his total from his first two seasons in the league. Holani could get heavy use on third down as he is a better pass blocker than starter Kenneth Walker.

