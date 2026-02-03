Super Bowl Player Shares

2026_$178,000-$103,000
2025_$171,000-$96,000
2024_$164,000-$89,000
2023_$157,000-$82,000
2022_$150,000-$75,000
2021_$130,000-$65,000
2020_$124,000-$62,000
2019_$118,000-$59,000
2018_$112,000-$56,000
2017_$107,000-$53,000
2016_$102,000-$51,000
2015_$97,000-$49,000
2014_$92,000-$46,000
2013_$88,000-$44,000
2012_$88,000-$44,000
2011_$83,000-$42,000
2010_$83,000-$42,000
2009_$78,000-$40,000
2008_$78,000-$40,000
2007_$78,000-$40,000
2006_$73,000-$38,000
2005_$68,000-$36,500
2004_$68,000-$36,500
2003_$63,000-$35,000
2002_$63,000-$34,500
2001_$58,000-$34,500
2000_$58,000-$33,000
1999_$53,000-$32,500
1998_$48,000-$29,000
1997_$48,000-$29,000
1996_$42,000-$27,000
1995_$42,000-$26,000
1994_$38,000-$23,500
1993_$36,000-$18,000
1992_$36,000-$18,000
1991_$36,000-$18,000
1990_$36,000-$18,000
1989_$36,000-$18,000
1988_$36,000-$18,000
1987_$36,000-$18,000
1986_$36,000-$18,000
1985_$36,000-$18,000
1984_$36,000-$18,000
1983_$36,000-$18,000
1982_$18,000-$9,000
1981_$18,000-$9,000
1980_$18,000-$9,000
1979_$18,000-$9,000
1978_$18,000-$9,000
1977_$15,000-$7,500
1976_$15,000-$7,500
1975_$15,000-$7,500
1974_$15,000-$7,500
1973_$15,000-$7,500
1972_$15,000-$7,500
1971_$15,000-$7,500
1970_$15,000-$7,500
1969_$15,000-$7,500
1968_$15,000-$7,500
1967_$15,000-$7,500
