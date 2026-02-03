Super Bowl Facts and Figures

AT STAKE — National Football League Championship for the Vince Lombardi Trophy. PARTICIPANTS — New England Patriots (AFC) and Seattle…

AT STAKE — National Football League Championship for the Vince Lombardi Trophy.

PARTICIPANTS — New England Patriots (AFC) and Seattle Seahawks (NFC). This is the twelfth appearance for the Patriots (6-5) and the fourth appearance for the Seahawks (1-2).

SITE — Levi’s Stadium in Santa Clara, Calif.

SURFACE — Bermuda grass overseeded with ryegrass.

SEATING CAPACITY — 75,000

DATE — Feb. 8, 2026

KICKOFF — 6:30 p.m. EST

NETWORK COVERAGE — NBC

PLAYERS SHARE — Winners: $178,000 per man. Losers: $103,000 per man.

PLAYER UNIFORMS — New England is the home team and will wear white by choice, continuing its Super Bowl trend.

OVERTIME — If the score is still tied at the end of an overtime period — or if the second team’s initial possession has not ended — the teams will play another overtime period. Play will continue regardless of how many overtime periods are needed for a winner to be determined.

There will be a two-minute intermission between each overtime period. There will not be a halftime intermission after the second period.

The captain who lost the first overtime coin toss will either choose to possess the ball or select which goal his team will defend, unless the team that won the coin toss deferred that choice.

Each team will have an opportunity to possess the ball in overtime.

Each team gets three timeouts during a half.

The same timing rules that apply at the end of the second and fourth regulation periods also apply at the end of a second or fourth overtime period.

If there is still no winner at the end of a fourth overtime period, there will be another coin toss, and play will continue until a winner is declared.

OFFICIAL TIME — The scoreboard clock will be official.

OFFICIALS — There will be seven officials, a replay official, a replay assistant and eight alternate officials appointed by the commissioner’s office.

TROPHY — The winning team receives permanent possession of the Vince Lombardi Trophy, a sterling silver trophy created by Tiffany & Company and presented annually to the winner of the Super Bowl. The trophy was named after the late coach Vince Lombardi of the two-time Super Bowl champion Green Bay Packers before the 1971 Super Bowl. The trophy is a regulation-size silver football mounted in a kicking position on a pyramid-like stand of three concave sides. The trophy stands 20 3/4 inches tall, weighs 6.7 pounds and is valued more than $25,000. The words “Vince Lombardi” and “Super Bowl LX” are engraved on the base along with the NFL shield.

