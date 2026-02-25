Rueben Bain Jr.: NFL teams haven’t raised concerns about his arm length

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Prized defensive end prospect Rueben Bain Jr. said he hasn’t heard any concerns from NFL teams about…

Bain is widely viewed as one of the top defensive prospects in this year’s NFL draft but there have been questions about whether his arms are long enough to succeed in the NFL.

“None of the teams seem to be too concerned with it as long as I just talk the talk and walk the walk and play with technique, nobody really asked me about it,” Bain said Wednesday at the NFL scouting combine.

Bain was one of the most productive pass rushers in college this past season at Miami with 9 1/2 sacks and 15 1/2 tackles for loss as he helped the Hurricanes reach the CFP title game and was picked for the AP All-American team.

Bain is widely projected to be a top-10 pick in the draft in April with a chance to go as high as No. 2 overall despite being expected to measure with shorter arms than ideal for an edge rusher. Bain said he first heard about those concerns late in this past season but he doesn’t expect it to impact his draft position.

“They keep bringing that up out of nowhere,” he said about critiques. “But no team, like I said, really brought it up to me so I don’t bring it up either.”

