Rams finalize coaching staff with Kliff Kingsbury as assistant head coach, Robert Woods on board

FILE - Washington Commanders offensive coordinator Kliff Kingsbury stands on the field before an NFL football game against the Minnesota Vikings, Dec. 7, 2025, in Minneapolis. (AP Photo/Abbie Parr, File)(AP/Abbie Parr) LOS ANGELES (AP) — Kliff Kingsbury will have the title of assistant head coach on Sean McVay's staff with the Los Angeles Rams.

Kingsbury’s formal title was revealed Monday when the Rams finalized their coaching staff for McVay’s 10th season in charge. The Rams also announced that recently retired receiver Robert Woods will be their assistant wide receivers coach.

Kingsbury, the former Arizona Cardinals head coach, is joining his friend’s staff following two years as Washington’s offensive coordinator. He is also bringing Brian Johnson as a senior offensive assistant after the former Philadelphia offensive coordinator worked for Kingsbury with the Commanders.

McVay promoted Nate Scheelhaase to offensive coordinator after the 35-year-old assistant drew attention from numerous teams for their head coaching vacancies this winter.

Scheelhaase replaces Mike LaFleur, the Cardinals’ new head coach and the fourth straight offensive coordinator under McVay to land a top NFL job.

Quarterbacks coach Dave Ragone also received a second title as associate coordinator.

The new staff does not include Aubrey Pleasant, McVay’s assistant head coach last season. Pleasant, who acted as the Rams’ head coach for multiple preseason games, was also their passing game coordinator while working with the defensive backs.

Woods will begin his coaching career with the franchise where the Los Angeles native spent the best five seasons of a 13-year NFL playing career, which ended with his retirement last week. He will assist Eric Yarber, who also received a promotion to senior offensive assistant for his 10th season on McVay’s staff, and newly promoted receivers coach Rob Calabrese.

Brian Allen was Woods’ teammate during the Rams’ Super Bowl championship season, and the former center has joined Los Angeles’ coaching staff as an assistant offensive line coach. Allen spent last season as a consultant with the Rams.

Robert Wright has joined the Rams’ staff as a defensive assistant after spending the past two years as Syracuse’s co-defensive coordinator.

Bubba Ventrone was announced as the Rams’ new special teams coordinator, with Kyle Hoke as his assistant. Ventrone, who previously ran special teams for Indianapolis and Cleveland, is the full-time replacement for Chase Blackburn, who got fired by McVay in December after a season of special teams mistakes by Los Angeles.

