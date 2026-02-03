Patriots-Seahawks History

1977_Patriots 31, Seahawks 0 1980_Patriots 37, Seahawks 31 1982_Patriots 16, Seahawks 0 1983_Seahawks 24, Patriots 6 1984_Patriots 38, Seahawks 23…

1977_Patriots 31, Seahawks 0

1980_Patriots 37, Seahawks 31

1982_Patriots 16, Seahawks 0

1983_Seahawks 24, Patriots 6

1984_Patriots 38, Seahawks 23

1985_Patriots 20, Seahawks 13

1986_Seahawks 38, Patriots 31

1988_Patriots 13, Seahawks 7

1989_Seahawks 24, Patriots 3

1990_Seahawks 33, Patriots 20

1992_Seahawks 10, Patriots 6

1993_Seahawks 17, Patriots 14

1993_Seahawks 10, Patriots 9

2004_Patriots 30, Seahawks 20

2008_Patriots 24, Seahawks 21

2012_Seahawks 24, Patriots 23

2015_Patriots 28, Seahawks 24 (Super Bowl XLIX)

2016_Seahawks 31, Patriots 24

2020_Seahawks 35, Patriots 30

2024_Seahawks 23, Patriots 20, OT

