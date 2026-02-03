Patriots-Seahawks History

1977_Patriots 31, Seahawks 0
1980_Patriots 37, Seahawks 31
1982_Patriots 16, Seahawks 0
1983_Seahawks 24, Patriots 6
1984_Patriots 38, Seahawks 23
1985_Patriots 20, Seahawks 13
1986_Seahawks 38, Patriots 31
1988_Patriots 13, Seahawks 7
1989_Seahawks 24, Patriots 3
1990_Seahawks 33, Patriots 20
1992_Seahawks 10, Patriots 6
1993_Seahawks 17, Patriots 14
1993_Seahawks 10, Patriots 9
2004_Patriots 30, Seahawks 20
2008_Patriots 24, Seahawks 21
2012_Seahawks 24, Patriots 23
2015_Patriots 28, Seahawks 24 (Super Bowl XLIX)
2016_Seahawks 31, Patriots 24
2020_Seahawks 35, Patriots 30
2024_Seahawks 23, Patriots 20, OT
Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.