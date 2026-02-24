Panthers coach Dave Canales hands over offensive play-calling duties to coordinator Brad Idzik

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Carolina Panthers head coach Dave Canales announced Tuesday that he’s handing over offensive play-calling duties to coordinator…

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Carolina Panthers head coach Dave Canales announced Tuesday that he’s handing over offensive play-calling duties to coordinator Brad Idzik for the 2026 season.

Canales had called plays for the past two seasons for the Panthers offense, but said it was his idea to make a change.

Canales said the move allows him to take a more big-picture approach to running the team, focusing more on defense and special teams than he has during his first two seasons with the organization.

“Brad is completely entrenched in what we’re doing offensively,” Canales said at the NFL scouting combine in Indianapolis. “His continuity with the system, his continuity with our players, being able to do that will be the best thing for us going forward.”

The Panthers improved from five wins in 2024 to eight wins this past season under Canales and won the NFC South, allowing them to snap a seven-year playoff drought.

But the offense still struggled, finishing 27th in the league in yards per game (295.6) and points per game (18.3) last season in quarterback Bryce Young’s third season under center.

This will mark the first play-calling role for Idzik, 34, who arrived in Carolina along with Canales two years ago after both worked for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

The two previously worked together in Seattle and Canales said he has a high trust level in Idzik.

“As we are in games and my ability to interact with officials (will increase) whereas in the past two seasons (as play caller) I have to go on to the next play,” Canales said. “Brad is someone I have full confidence in and is someone I have worked together with to really build what we are doing here.”

Capers to join Browns

Canales also announced Dom Capers, a senior defensive assistant and former head coach of the Panthers from 1995-98, is leaving the organization to join the Cleveland Browns.

