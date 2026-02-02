Packers add former Cardinals head coach Jonathan Gannon as defensive coordinator

GREEN BAY, Wis. (AP) — Former Arizona Cardinals head coach Jonathan Gannon is joining the Green Bay Packers’ staff as…

GREEN BAY, Wis. (AP) — Former Arizona Cardinals head coach Jonathan Gannon is joining the Green Bay Packers’ staff as defensive coordinator.

Coach Matt LaFleur announced the hire of Gannon on Monday. Gannon will take over for Jeff Hafley, who left after two seasons when the Miami Dolphins hired him as head coach.

“He possesses tremendous experience as an NFL coordinator and head coach,” LaFleur said in a statement. “I am confident that he will be an outstanding addition to our organization, as well as a strong leader of our defense.”

The Cardinals fired Gannon the day after their season ended with a ninth straight loss. Gannon went 15-36 in three years, including a 3-14 record this past season.

Gannon had been the Philadelphia Eagles’ defensive coordinator for two seasons before Arizona hired him.

In his second season in Philadelphia, the Eagles ranked second in the NFL in total defense and won the NFC championship before losing 38-35 to the Kansas City Chiefs in Super Bowl 57.

The Eagles had a franchise-record 70 sacks — 15 more than any other NFL team — in 2022. They also had 27 takeaways that season to rank fourth in the league.

Philadelphia ranked 10th in total defense in 2021.

Arizona ranked 27th in yards allowed per game (357.8), 22nd in yards allowed per play (5.6) and 29th in points allowed per game (28.7) this past season.

Gannon takes over a defense that ranked 12th in yards allowed per game (311.8), ninth in yards allowed per play (5.0) and 11th in points allowed per game (21.2) this past season. Green Bay’s defense ranked higher earlier in the season, but struggled after season-ending injuries to All-Pro pass rusher Micah Parsons and defensive lineman Devonte Wyatt.

The Packers (9-8-1) dropped their last five games of the season, including a 31-27 wild-card playoff loss to the Chicago Bears. The Packers led by at least nine points in the second half of three of those losses and allowed 25 points in the fourth quarter of their playoff defeat at Chicago.

Parsons tore his left anterior cruciate ligament in a Dec. 14 loss at Denver. Parsons has said that he hopes to be back for the start of the 2026 season, but added that a Week 3 or Week 4 return is a more realistic scenario.

Linebacker Quay Walker, who led the Packers in tackles each of his four seasons in Green Bay, has played out his contract and could be a free agent.

