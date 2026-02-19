Nielsen revises Super Bowl final rating to 125.6 million viewers

NEW YORK (AP) — The average viewer numbers for the Super Bowl increased to 125.6 million after Nielsen released its…

NEW YORK (AP) — The average viewer numbers for the Super Bowl increased to 125.6 million after Nielsen released its final viewer figures on Thursday for the Feb. 8 game.

It was a 700,000 increase from the original number of 124.9 million, which was released on Feb. 10.

Nielsen attributed the update to a Big Data provider not properly collecting data from its devices on Feb. 8. Nielsen began using its Big Data + Panel methodology for all events last September with the start of the current television season.

Seattle’s 29-13 victory over New England was on NBC, Peacock, Telemundo, NBC Sports Digital, and NFL+.

That fell short of the 127.7 million U.S. viewers that tuned in for Philadelphia’s 40-22 victory over Kansas City last year on Fox.

