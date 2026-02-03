Mike Vrabel Coaching Record

Tennessee: 2019 — Won wild card against New England 20-13; won divisional playoff against Baltimore 28-12; lost AFC championship against…

Tennessee:

2019 — Won wild card against New England 20-13; won divisional playoff against Baltimore 28-12; lost AFC championship against Kansas City 35-24

2020 — Lost wild card against Baltimore 20-13.

2021 — Lost Divisional playoff against Cincinnati 19-16.

New England:

2025 — Won wild card against Los Angeles Chargers 16-3; won divisional playoff against Houston 28-16; won AFC championship against Denver 10-7.

