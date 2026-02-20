Mike LeFleur keeps 10 holdovers on Cardinals staff, including defensive coordinator Nick Rallis

PHOENIX, Ariz. (AP) — New Arizona Cardinals head coach Mike LaFleur has filled out his coaching staff, with 10 holdovers…

PHOENIX, Ariz. (AP) — New Arizona Cardinals head coach Mike LaFleur has filled out his coaching staff, with 10 holdovers from Jonathan Gannon’s tenure.

Defensive coordinator Nick Rallis will remain, and Nathaniel Hackett was previously announced as the offensive coordinator. Offensive line coach Justin Frye is also staying, along with assistant O-Line coach Chris Cook; former linebackers coach Cristian Garcia will be in charge of the safeties.

Also on the offensive side: Connor Senger will be the pass game specialist, Matt Schaub will coach quarterbacks, Matt Merritt will handle running backs, Tony Sorrentino will be in charge of receivers and Jake Moreland will coach the tight ends. Brett Ekkens will be in charge of quality control.

Pete Kwiatkowski will coach the defensive line, with Alex Osborne as an assistant. Rod Wilson will coach the inside linebackers, Matt Feeney will handle the outside linebackers, Zac Etheridge is in charge of the corners and Brent Jackson will handle quality control.

Michael Ghobrial will be the special teams coordinator, with assistant Sam Sewell. Kenny Bell is the director of football strategy and Jay Razzano is assistant to the head coach.

LaFleur, who came to the Cardinals after three seasons as the offensive coordinator for the Los Angeles Rams, was introduced this month to replace Gannon, who was fired on Jan. 5 after a 15-36 record over three seasons.

___

AP NFL: https://apnews.com/hub/nfl

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.