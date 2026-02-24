Eagles star receiver A.J. Brown and Raiders Pro Bowl edge rusher Maxx Crosby could be on the move

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — A.J. Brown and Maxx Crosby are two of the best NFL players who could be on the…

Their teams just aren’t saying they’re on the trade block.

Brown, the Philadelphia Eagles’ star wide receiver, wasn’t happy with the offense or his role in it last season after helping the team win the Super Bowl in 2024. But the Eagles will have a new system with offensive coordinator Sean Mannion.

“There’s a lot of conversations in the offseason about players on your team, on other teams,” Eagles general manager Howie Roseman said Tuesday at the NFL scouting combine. “That’s really the job. That’s the fun part about the offseason is the opportunities to improve your team, the opportunities to make trades but at the end of the day, again, we’re trying to get better. It’s hard to do that if you’re just subtracting great players.

“We’ll do whatever is in the best interest of our team to be better for this year and going forward. Anything that puts us in position that we think to potentially win another championship so every decision will be made with that no matter who the player is.”

Crosby, the five-time Pro Bowl edge rusher for the Las Vegas Raiders, finished last season on injured reserve after being shut down for the final two weeks due to a knee injury, despite his desire to play. He’s said he wants to play for a contender.

Raiders GM John Spytek said he anticipates Crosby being on the team and added he had a “great conversation” with him. He also pointed to the New England Patriots going from 4-13 in 2024 to playing in the Super Bowl in 2025 as an example of a team that can dramatically improve from one season to the next.

However, when asked if Crosby is an “untradeable player,” Spytek said: “We’re always listening, man.”

