Cowboys and running back Javonte Williams agree on $24 million, 3-year contract

FRISCO, Texas (AP) — The Dallas Cowboys and running back Javonte Williams have agreed on a $24 million, three-year contract, following through on the front office’s pledge that bringing back their leading rusher was a top priority.

The team announced the deal on its website Saturday, more than two weeks before free agency opens. ESPN reported the deal includes $16 million in guaranteed money.

Williams joined the Cowboys on a one-year contract last season after an injury-filled four years on his rookie deal with the Denver Broncos. He had his first 1,000-yard season and finished with 1,201 yards rushing, the most for a Dallas back since two-time rushing champion Ezekiel Elliott had 1,357 in 2019.

“Javonte’s at the top of our list to go out and sign,” Cowboys executive vice president of personnel Stephen Jones said last month. “We want to bring him back. We want to sign him to a multiple-year deal.”

The 25-year-old Williams was part of an offense that finished second in the NFL in total yards and passing, seventh in scoring and ninth in rushing.

The other big piece Dallas wants to bring back is receiver George Pickens, who had a breakout year in 2025 following an offseason trade from Pittsburgh.

The Cowboys have until March 3 to put the franchise tag on Pickens, which would give the sides until July 15 to agree on a long-term contract if Pickens were to sign the one-year offer that would be in the range of $30 million.

Dallas is trying to keep intact an offense that thrived under quarterback Dak Prescott and with Brian Schottenheimer as the first-year head coach and play-caller.

Schottenheimer prioritized the running game, and Williams made the plan pay off with a hard-nosed running style. He averaged 4.8 yards per carry and scored 11 touchdowns.

