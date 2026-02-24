A rare handoff for Sean Payton as Davis Webb takes over Broncos play-calling

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Broncos coach Sean Payton confirmed Tuesday at the NFL scouting combine in Indianapolis that he’s handing off…

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Broncos coach Sean Payton confirmed Tuesday at the NFL scouting combine in Indianapolis that he’s handing off play-calling duties to his new offensive coordinator, Davis Webb.

Payton said he began seriously considering a promotion for Webb from quarterbacks coach/passing game coordinator to OC during the 2025 season. Payton replaced his longtime OC, Joe Lombardi, with Webb following the Broncos’ loss to New England in the AFC championship.

Webb, 31, has been integral in the development of quarterback Bo Nix, who is 25-10 in two seasons. He’s considered one of the up and coming young offensive minds in the NFL. Before his promotion to stay in Denver, he interviewed for head coach openings with the Las Vegas Raiders, Baltimore Ravens and Buffalo Bills this cycle despite never having been a coordinator.

“He’s extremely talented,” Payton said. “With regards to play-calling, I think he’ll be really good at it. I know it’s like, ‘Man, are you going to give up play-calling?’ And I would only do that if I felt like it would help our team.

“I’ll still be involved in what we do offensively just as I am with what we do defensively,” Payton added. “But I do think he has a gift. I think he’s real sharp. I’m glad he’s on our staff.”

Webb, who called a preseason game last summer, joined the Broncos staff as QBs coach in 2023 after a six-year career as an NFL quarterback with the Giants, Jets and Bills. Last season, passing game coordinator was added to his title.

Nix is recovering from surgery on his right ankle, which he broke in Denver’s overtime win over Buffalo in the divisional round.

